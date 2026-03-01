BTS to open ‘Arirang’ pop-ups to celebrate new album

The pop-ups, titled "Arirang," will open at 1 p.m. on March 20, the day of the album's release, and run until April 12 at The Heritage in Shinsegae Department Store's main branch and at Hybe's headquarters in Seoul.

Photo credit: Yonhap

In collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea, the band will showcase merchandise that reinterprets traditional Korean aesthetics with a modern touch in keeping with the album's theme.

The products will be produced jointly with Mu:ds, the foundation's cultural goods brand, to help promote Korean culture to a global audience. Other products, such as hoodies and ball caps, will also be available.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Early sales for select items will open on the Weverse Shop on Thursday, while all merchandise will become available March 20. The Mud:s collaboration goods will also be sold at the National Museum of Korea's gift shop beginning the same date. Visitors must book in advance through the Weverse Spot reservation system.

Described as an album that embodies BTS' identity and explores profound feelings of love, "Arirang" has already surpassed 4 million pre-saves on Spotify.

Following the album's release at 1 p.m. on March 20 (Korean time), BTS will stage a free comeback concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square at 8 p.m. the next day.

