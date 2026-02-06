BTS to light up Seoul landmarks for comeback

The project, titled BTS The City Arirang Seoul, will run from March 20 to April 12, featuring music, media art, and urban installations at major landmarks. The group’s fifth studio album, Arirang, will be released on March 20, followed by a free reunion concert at Gwanghwamun Square expected to draw up to 200,000 fans.

On release day, sites including Sungnyemun Gate and Seoul Tower will showcase large-scale media facades blending tradition with modern digital art. Additional programs include a lounge-style event at Yeouido Han River Park, outdoor exhibitions projecting BTS lyrics, and themed experiences across food and mobility sectors.

Organized with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the initiative follows similar The City festivals in Las Vegas and Busan in 2022. BigHit confirmed the project will expand to other global cities later this year.