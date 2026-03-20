BTS to draw up to 260,000 fans to Seoul

Police will deploy 15,000 personnel, including 6,700 officers, with tactical units on standby to counter drone threats. Triple-layer barricades will surround the venue, and concertgoers must pass through metal detectors and ID checks.

Traffic restrictions will be in place, with subways bypassing central stations from 2 p.m. until the concert ends at 10 p.m. Locker access at 17 stations will also be suspended.

Emergency services will operate three medical stations, while organizers will provide 11 medical booths to ensure crowd safety.

Earlier, it was reported that shops and hotels in central Seoul are preparing safety measures ahead of BTS show.