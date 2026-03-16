Shops, hotels in central Seoul preparing safety measures ahead of BTS show

BTS is scheduled to perform at Gwanghwamun Square at 8 p.m. Saturday to mark the release of its new album, "Arirang," and the concert is expected to draw some 260,000 people to the area, including 22,000 ticket holders.

Several shops around Gwanghwamun Square plan to either close early or remain shuttered Saturday to guard against overcrowding in the afternoon hours, according to industry sources.

CJ Olive Young Corp., the distribution unit of South Korean food-to-cosmetics conglomerate CJ Group, will not operate four Olive Young shops near the square Saturday, while three other shops in the area will close at 6 p.m., instead of the usual 9 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.

Starbucks cafes near Gwanghwamun Square will also be closed Saturday, including two locations inside the KT Gwanghwamun West building, which will be closed for the entire day.

Department stores in Myeongdong, a major shopping district in central Seoul popular with international tourists, will take additional safety measures for the weekend.

Phоtо credit: Yonhap

Shinsegae Department Store, which opened a BTS-themed pop-up store earlier this month, is teaming up with district police and local authorities to ensure the safety of visitors.

Lotte Department Store, standing just a few blocks from Shinsegae in Myeongdong, will have extra security staff Saturday.

Four Seasons Hotel, a short walk from Gwanghwamun Square, will only keep one of its three gates open starting at noon Saturday to control crowds. Its restaurants will only serve hotel guests or those with reservations, and the hotel will be manned by additional security staff.

Convenience stores around the square will increase stocks of goods in preparation for a surge in customers, including bottled water, snacks, alcoholic beverages and mobile phone chargers. Bilingual cashiers will be available to serve international customers.

Separately, police and the Seoul metropolitan government have identified 31 buildings around Gwanghwamun Square requiring special monitoring on the day of the concert. Officials have met with building superintendents to discuss safety measures, including limiting entry and closing off rooftops.

Police and the city are worried that BTS fans without tickets may try to reach the tops of nearby buildings to watch the show, creating potentially dangerous situations.

Earlier, it was reported that BTS will open ‘Arirang’ pop-ups to celebrate new album.