BTS to bring live Argentina, Brazil shows to cinemas worldwide

BigHit Music said the third day of the group's Buenos Aires stop on Oct. 24 and the second day of its Sao Paulo concerts on Oct. 30 (local time) will be shown in about 3,800 theaters globally.

Screening times will be adjusted for different time zones, meaning viewers in Asia, Australia, and other regions will watch delayed broadcasts one to two days later, according to the agency.

The septet will begin the Latin American leg of its "Arirang" world tour on Oct. 2 in Bogota before making its way to Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo.

Earlier, it was reported that K‑pop supergroup BTS had concluded the North American leg of its Arirang world tour, drawing an estimated 1.92 million fans across 31 sold‑out shows in 12 cities.