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    BTS set to make Peru debut as Lima unveils ‘BTS Avenue’

    04:35, 8 October 2026

    Global K-pop sensation BTS will launch its first-ever concerts in Peru on Wednesday (local time), as the capital Lima rolled out a weeklong "BTS Avenue" and purple-lit landmarks to honor the group's historic visit, Yonhap reports.

    BTS set to make Peru debut as Lima unveils ‘BTS Avenue’
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    BigHit Music said the septet will perform at Estadio San Marcos in Lima on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday as part of its "Arirang" world tour. It marks the band's first shows in the South American country since its 2013 debut.

    To mark the occasion, the city's Santiago de Surco district temporarily renamed Sacramento Street as "BTS Avenue" from Oct. 5-11, installing signs along the route.

    Arco Morisco, a landmark structure in the district's Friendship Park, was illuminated in the group's signature color of purple on Monday and will host daily light shows through Sunday, while the Fountain of Fantasy at Lima's Fountain Park will run a BTS-themed show with music, lights and water screens during the same period.

    BTS opened the South American leg of the tour with two-day shows at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin in Bogota last weekend, attracting around 100,000 fans.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that K-pop group Stray Kids had joined BTS in sitting out the 2027 Grammy Awards after deciding not to submit music for consideration.

    K-Pop Music Entertainment South Korea Peru South America World News Upcoming Events
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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