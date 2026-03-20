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    BTS, Raye and Hans Zimmer new releases: Music week in brief

    15:41, 20 March 2026

    This week in music, we round up the biggest headlines, new releases, and standout moments, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    BTS, Raye and Hans Zimmer new releases: Music week in brief
    Collage credit: Canva? Arman Aisultan

    BTSARIRANG, the group’s tenth studio album, features 14 tracks with lead single Swim.

    RayeClick Clack Symphony (feat. Hans Zimmer), latest single from her upcoming album This Music May Contain Hope, due March 27, 2026.

    Niall HoranDinner Party, lead single from his fourth studio album.

    Alessia CaraLove or Lack Thereof, a live reinterpretation of her past love and heartbreak songs in jazz and soul styles, plus a new track.

    Music news

    Lorde leaves Universal Music Group. The New Zealand singer is now fully independent after ending the deal she signed at age 12. She described the freedom as inspiring and said she wants a creative period where nothing she produces is being bought or sold.

    You can read last week’s music in brief here.

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    Arman Aisultan
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