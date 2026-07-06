The city council of La Plata unanimously approved this recognition during a plenary session on Thursday, granting BTS one of the municipality's highest official honors.

This title is reserved for distinguished visitors and internationally recognized figures in culture and the arts, as per local ordinances. City officials highlighted BTS's global cultural influence, advocacy for youth rights, and contributions to international cultural exchange as reasons for the recognition.

BTS is set to perform as part of their "Arirang" world tour on October 21 and 23-24 at the La Plata Stadium, making them the first K-pop group to hold concerts in this venue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that K-pop supergroup BTS extended its streak on the U.S. Billboard main charts, with both its latest album and lead single ranking for the 14th consecutive week.