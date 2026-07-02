BTS, HYBE artists continue Billboard success with strong chart showing

Based on the latest Billboard charts, BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," remained at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the same position as the previous week. Released in March, the album made history in K-pop as the first to stay at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks and has continued to rank highly on the chart.

The song "Swim," the opening track of the album, reached No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Other K-pop acts under Hybe's labels also achieved notable success. The collaborative single "Iconic By Mistake" by girl groups Le Sserafim, Illit, and Katseye debuted at No. 43 on the Hot 100, while Katseye's "Pinky Up" reached No. 97.

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Cortis, a newcomer artist signed with BigHit Music, debuted at No. 94 on the Billboard 200 with "GreenGreen." Katseye also charted twice more, with "Beautiful Chaos" at No. 118 and "SIS" at No. 179.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie moved up eight spots to No. 10 on the Hot 100 with "Dracula," a collaboration with Tame Impala. The soundtrack for the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" also climbed 11 places to No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that "Seven," a solo hit by BTS member Jungkook, had surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify, making him the first Korean artist to reach that milestone with a single song.