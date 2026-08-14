BTS members V and Jungkook reveal health struggles during world tour

During a livestream on the Weverse fan community platform, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, said his hearing began to deteriorate about two and a half years ago and has not fully recovered. He added that he is taking medication and regularly visiting the hospital for treatment.

V made the disclosure while speaking with fellow BTS member Jungkook after the group’s back-to-back concerts in Baltimore, Maryland, during the North American leg of its “Arirang” world tour.

Jungkook, meanwhile, said he is dealing with an injury near his shin that he described as being on the verge of a stress fracture. He said the area has significant inflammation and what he believes to be micro-damage to the bone.

Jungkook said the pain forced him to hold back at times during the Baltimore shows, despite wanting to perform more energetically on stage.

He said he plans to carefully manage the injury so he can complete the tour.

BTS will next perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on August 15-16, followed by concerts at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 22-23.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Google’s AI platform Gemini and BTS had joined forces for a 60-second teaser campaign at the Las Vegas Sphere.