It is also the fifth record for any musical act to accomplish in Japan, BigHit Music said, citing Billboard Japan.

27 BTS songs have each surpassed 100 million streams in the country, including Dynamite with 1 billion streams and Butter with 600 million streams.

The group's fifth studio album, Arirang, released in March, topped Billboard Japan's comprehensive albums chart in the first half, and also ranked No. 1 in CD sales and streaming.

"This milestone demonstrates how different hit tracks have enjoyed popularity over a long time," BigHit said.

On Thursday, BTS kicked off the Asian and Australian leg of its Arirang world tour in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities.