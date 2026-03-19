BTS comeback: Drone show reveals Arirang album in NYC

According to music industry sources, drones formed images, including "BTS" and the logo of its upcoming album "Arirang," the album's campaign phrase, "What is your love song?" and the number "7" for the group's members, in a 15-minute display over the Brooklyn Bridge.

BTS is set to release the new album, its first as a full group in three years and nine months, on Friday and stage a free outdoor concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square the next day to mark the release.

The group is scheduled to travel to the United States next week to perform at "Spotify x BTS: Swimside" in New York on Monday, followed by appearances on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 25 and 26.

Earlier, it was reported that shops and hotels in central Seoul are preparing safety measures ahead of BTS show.