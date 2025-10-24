Brussels hosts festive concert in honor of Kazakhstan's Republic Day

The event brought together compatriots living in Belgium, Kazakh students, children adopted from Kazakhstan, and their Belgian families, as well as members of the Dimash Dears Belgium fan club.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko noted that this holiday embodies the spirit of renewal and the country’s confidence in its future.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Ambassador also recalled that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, emphasizing the importance of this document for strengthening strategic relations and expanding humanitarian ties:

“We are developing our partnership not only in the fields of economics and politics, but also in education, science and culture. I am pleased that Kazakh students in Belgium are actively contributing to this process,” Ambassador Vassilenko stated.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The concert programme, presented by Kazakh musicians, featured works by Abai Qunanbaiuly, Nurgisa Tlendiyev, and Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose anniversaries are celebrated in 2025.

At the end of the evening, the Ambassador presented letters of appreciation to the performers, as well as to active members of the student community and cultural associations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The event became a warm symbol of friendship between Kazakhstan and Belgium, uniting those who preserve love for their historical homeland far from it and contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties and cultural dialogue between the peoples of both countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Mayor of Istanbul Davut Gül congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day.