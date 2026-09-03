Brussels exhibition celebrates Kazakh Tazy Day

The event highlighted the Kazakh Tazy, a national dog breed recognized as part of the Great Steppe's cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

Yves De Clercq, Executive Director of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), members of the European Parliament, Belgian mayors, ambassadors, international organizations, cultural figures, business leaders, media, and the Kazakh diaspora attended the event.

Those gathered highlighted the symbolic significance of the event since Belgium hosts the FCI headquarters in Thuin, which granted the Tazy preliminary breed recognition in 2024.

Kazakh Ambassador Roman Vassilenko emphasized that the Tazy is more than a breed, it is part of Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and cultural memory.

Photographer and breeder Abzal Dosyman presented a series of images capturing the Tazy’s elegance and unique character.

The Kazakh delegation also visited the FCI headquarters, donating a Tazy photograph and books to the FCI Museum as a symbol of friendship.

This exhibition is part of Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the Tazy and Tobet breeds internationally, strengthening their role as cultural ambassadors of the Great Steppe.

Notably, as Kazakhstan marks the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet on September 3, Qazinform takes a look at several sighthound breeds that share the elegant appearance of the Kazakh Tazy.