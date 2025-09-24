Brussels among the top 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev

The Head of State said Kazakhstan places great importance on developing long-term cooperation with Belgium, one of its key partners within the European Union.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Brussels ranks among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade approached half a billion US dollars.

During the talks, they highlighted the potential for further development of economic ties, especially in the sphere of critical minerals, petrochemistry, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, AI, finance, tourism and education.

Bart De Wever expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and conveyed best wishes from King Philippe to the President of Kazakhstan.

