Brown bear population in E Kazakhstan rises 27% over 5 years

According to the East Kazakhstan Regional Territorial Inspectorate of Forestry and Wildlife, authorities received 39 reports of brown bears appearing near populated areas in 2025, compared with 47 since the beginning of 2026.

“Most reports of bear sightings come from the city of Ridder and the Altai district. In Ridder, 23 such incidents were recorded last year, compared with 22 this year. Meanwhile, the number of sightings in the Altai district increased from 11 to 20,” the inspectorate said in a statement.

Since the beginning of 2026, the regional forestry and hunting rapid response unit, operating under the regional Department of Natural Resources, has received a total of 78 reports of wild animals, including bears, appearing near residential areas.

Official figures indicate an overall upward trend in the region's brown bear population in recent years.

The number of bears stood at 3,260 in 2023, followed by 3,113 in 2024 and 3,296 in 2025. The latest wildlife census recorded 3,787 brown bears in the region in 2026.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.