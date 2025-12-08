Briton Norris claims his first F1 title in Abu Dhabi

Norris topped the overall standings with 423 points, while his rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull - who won the Abu Dhabi race - finished on 421 points. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri placed second in the race and concluded the season with 410 points.

Norris became the 35th Formula 1 champion in history and the first McLaren driver since 2008 to win the Formula 1 World Championship.

He is the seventh-youngest champion in Formula 1 history, claiming the title at the age of 26 years and four days. Younger champions before him include Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Renault), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus), and Michael Schumacher (Benetton).

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan claimed 11 medals at ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup.