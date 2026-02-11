Britney Spears sells entire music catalog for reported $200 million

Spears, 44, is widely known for chart-topping tracks such as “...Baby One More Time,” “Oops!... I Did It Again,” “Toxic” and “Gimme More.” The reported transaction covers her recorded music and publishing rights accumulated over a career spanning more than two decades.

Neither Primary Wave nor representatives for Spears provided public comment on the details of the agreement. The exact financial terms have not been officially disclosed.

In January 2024, Spears said she did not plan to return to the music industry. Her most recent release was a 2022 duet with Elton John.

Primary Wave, founded 20 years ago by music executive Lawrence Mestel, has acquired rights connected to several major artists and estates, including Notorious BIG, Prince and Whitney Houston. The company began building its portfolio after purchasing a 50% stake in Kurt Cobain’s share of the Nirvana catalog.

The reported deal places Spears among a number of high-profile musicians who have sold their catalogs in recent years. Bruce Springsteen reached a $500 million agreement with Sony in 2021, while Justin Bieber signed a reported $200 million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023. Other artists, including Justin Timberlake and Shakira, have also entered similar arrangements.

Spears is regarded as one of the best-selling female artists, with global record sales exceeding 150 million. Since her debut in 1999, she has released nine studio albums.

The sale follows a period of significant public attention around the singer’s personal life. In 2021, a 13-year conservatorship that had placed her finances and personal matters under her father’s control was terminated by a court. In 2023, she published a memoir titled “The Woman in Me,” recounting her experiences during that time. Her former husband, Kevin Federline, released his own memoir, “You Thought You Knew,” at the end of 2025.

