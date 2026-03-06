Britney Spears arrested in California

According to law enforcement records, the arrest was carried out by the California Highway Patrol. The singer was later cited and released early Thursday morning.

Court records indicate that Spears is scheduled to appear before the Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, 2026.

The incident took place in Ventura County, a coastal region in Southern California that borders Los Angeles.

Following the arrest, a representative for Spears issued a statement describing the situation as an unfortunate incident.

It was also reported that the singer’s sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with her former husband Kevin Federline, will spend time with her in the near future.

Her close relatives intend to support her and help develop a plan aimed at improving her well-being.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the brother of Britain’s King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released after being detained by police.