Lucy Harrison, 23, from Warrington, was struck in the chest at her father’s home in Prosper, Texas, on January 10, 2025. An inquest at Cheshire Coroner's Court heard the shot was fired from medium range. Medical evidence showed she had no alcohol or drugs in her system.

Her boyfriend told the hearing there had been a heated disagreement earlier in the day around the time of Trump’s inauguration, after which Lucy went upstairs upset.

A Texas grand jury decided in June that no criminal charges would be brought. State law prevents authorities from naming the person involved when prosecution is declined.

In a statement released through solicitors, Kris Harrison said he accepted responsibility.

“I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life,” he said. “I cannot undo what happened, but I can honor Lucy by being the best father I can be to her sisters. I am deeply sorry for the pain others feel from this tragedy.”

He said he had been showing his daughter a Glock 9mm handgun kept for home protection when it discharged.

“As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said.

The inquest was adjourned until Wednesday, when the coroner is expected to deliver her conclusions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Democratic governors were reportedly excluded from a White House meeting linked to the National Governors Association winter gathering after Donald Trump restricted participation to Republican members, breaking with the event’s long-standing bipartisan format.