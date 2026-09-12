British lawmakers vote down assisted dying bill

It was rejected with 270 parliamentarians voting for and 286 voting against during the second reading in the House of Commons.

It was the second attempt by the lawmakers to change the law as last year an identical bill was supported by majority of lawmakers were stalled and ran out of time in the House of Lords.

The bill would have allowed adults with less than six months to live to seek assistance in ending their own lives, subject to a number of safeguards.

The vote took place while pro-legislation demonstratiors and counter protesters gathered outside parliament in London.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France's Parliament had given final approval to legislation creating a legal right to assisted dying for certain terminally ill patients, fulfilling a long-delayed pledge by President Emmanuel Macron.