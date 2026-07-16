France approves landmark right to assisted dying

The National Assembly passed the bill in its final reading on Wednesday by 291 votes to 241 after lawmakers were granted a free vote on the issue. Most left-wing and centrist lawmakers backed the measure, while most conservatives and far-right legislators opposed it.

Under the new law, assisted dying will be available only to adults with incurable illnesses that are life-threatening and who are able to express their wishes freely and knowingly. A doctor will assess eligibility, followed by a collegial review process, before making the final decision. Patients will be able to withdraw their request at any stage. In most cases, they will administer the lethal medication themselves, although a doctor or nurse may do so if the patient is physically unable.

The legislation places France among a growing number of countries that allow some form of assisted dying, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand and Uruguay, while Austria, Germany, Australia and several U.S. states permit certain forms of assisted dying or physician-assisted suicide.

Despite the parliamentary approval, the law is not yet ready to take effect. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that the legislation will be referred to the Constitutional Council for review. The court is expected to examine whether key provisions, including a mandatory two-day reflection period after medical approval, comply with constitutional principles such as individual freedom and human dignity. A decision is expected around mid-August.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France's National Assembly was expected to give final approval to a bill establishing a legal right to assisted dying.