British Columbia abolishes seasonal clock changes

Clocks will be set forward for the last time on March 8, 2026. After that, the practice of switching between winter and summer time will be permanently discontinued.

Premier David Eby noted that changing the clocks twice a year has created inconvenience for families and businesses.

“Every parent knows that changing clocks twice a year causes a significant amount of chaos on already busy lives. British Columbians have been clear that seasonal time changes do not work for them,” he said.

Attorney General Niki Sharma stressed that the transition to permanent daylight-saving time will provide greater stability, reduce disruptions to daily schedules and allow residents to enjoy more evening daylight during the winter months.

Beginning March 8, 2026, the region will observe a single Pacific time zone with a permanent UTC-7 offset. Previously, clocks had been scheduled to be turned back on November 1, 2026, but this will no longer take place.

