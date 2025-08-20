EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Bright object seen across western Japan

    15:38, 20 August 2025

    Residents of western Japan witnessed a rare sight on Tuesday night when a sudden flash lit up the sky for a few seconds, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Kyodo News.

    Bright object seen across western Japan
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    At 11:08 p.m. local time, a Kyodo News livestream camera near the Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture captured the moment a glowing object streaked across the sky, briefly turning night into daylight.

    According to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office, the phenomenon was most likely a bright fireball or meteorite. The flash lasted around four seconds and was visible across several regions, including Kinki, Kyushu, and Shikoku.

    "Seeing an object that produces a flash of this intensity is perhaps a once-in-a-year opportunity," said Kazuyoshi Imamura, a curator at the Anan Science Center in Tokushima Prefecture who filmed the incident at home.

    Local authorities and police said there were no reports of damage or injuries related to the incident.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Astana residents had observed unidentified objects in the sky today.

    Japan Interesting facts and stories Space World News
    aisultan.armani
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All