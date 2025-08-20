Bright object seen across western Japan

At 11:08 p.m. local time, a Kyodo News livestream camera near the Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture captured the moment a glowing object streaked across the sky, briefly turning night into daylight.

According to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office, the phenomenon was most likely a bright fireball or meteorite. The flash lasted around four seconds and was visible across several regions, including Kinki, Kyushu, and Shikoku.

"Seeing an object that produces a flash of this intensity is perhaps a once-in-a-year opportunity," said Kazuyoshi Imamura, a curator at the Anan Science Center in Tokushima Prefecture who filmed the incident at home.

Local authorities and police said there were no reports of damage or injuries related to the incident.

