Bright object seen across western Japan
Residents of western Japan witnessed a rare sight on Tuesday night when a sudden flash lit up the sky for a few seconds, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Kyodo News.
At 11:08 p.m. local time, a Kyodo News livestream camera near the Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture captured the moment a glowing object streaked across the sky, briefly turning night into daylight.
According to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office, the phenomenon was most likely a bright fireball or meteorite. The flash lasted around four seconds and was visible across several regions, including Kinki, Kyushu, and Shikoku.
"Seeing an object that produces a flash of this intensity is perhaps a once-in-a-year opportunity," said Kazuyoshi Imamura, a curator at the Anan Science Center in Tokushima Prefecture who filmed the incident at home.
昨晩、8月19日 23:08:45 頃の大火球🌠— 門 信一郎 (@plasmankado) August 20, 2025
とりあえず、朝いくつかのLIVEカメラを画面収録しておいた(12時間くらいで消えるのが多いから)。
福岡空港（南東方向かな？）
佐賀県 有田町 国道35号線
宮崎・大淀川
鹿児島 桜島（東側っぽい。手前か先か🤔） #火球 #隕石 pic.twitter.com/Q2RashXbSH
夜空を青空に変えた大火球、その明るさの理由が隕石の大きさだったんだね。火星と木星の間にある小惑星帯からやってきた可能性もあるんだって。— 影の囁き☆夜明け (@UOpo9rMfYF62630) August 20, 2025
隕石落下か？ 九州地方で火球が観測— Jaimy3☘️ (@abGX843o4G29686) August 19, 2025
九州地方で19日深夜、23時8分頃、火球が観測された。大型の火の玉が漆黒の空を切り裂いて落下し、あたりは一瞬、昼間のように明るく照らされた
火の玉は九州各地の他、大阪などの西日本でも観測された
w😯 https://t.co/Y2BeYD0yhl
九州の大火球は関東あたりでも「閃光」は確認できたようです。信州松本空港や白馬あたりのライブカメラでも雲が光る様子は記録されてました。本体は見えてないと思います。— Hokulani（koruri 0） (@Hokulani_mauna) August 20, 2025
八王子の様子⬇https://t.co/S1ULLC2Dh8
Local authorities and police said there were no reports of damage or injuries related to the incident.
