Bright image of Assanali Ashimov will forever remain in nation’s memory – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

“Assanali Ashimov, who devoted his entire life to serving theater and cinema, made an invaluable contribution to expanding the horizons of national culture. The outstanding actor skillfully embodied numerous vivid characters and rightfully earned the sincere recognition of a wide audience.

Assanali Ashimov left an unforgettable legacy as a distinguished master of the stage and film director. He educated an entire generation of young actors and played a tremendous role in preserving the spiritual continuity of generations.

The bright image of Assanali Ashimov, who throughout his creative journey upheld the highest ideals of art, will forever remain in the memory of our people,” the telegram states.