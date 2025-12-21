Bright image of Assanali Ashimov will forever remain in nation’s memory – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
“Assanali Ashimov, who devoted his entire life to serving theater and cinema, made an invaluable contribution to expanding the horizons of national culture. The outstanding actor skillfully embodied numerous vivid characters and rightfully earned the sincere recognition of a wide audience.
Assanali Ashimov left an unforgettable legacy as a distinguished master of the stage and film director. He educated an entire generation of young actors and played a tremendous role in preserving the spiritual continuity of generations.
The bright image of Assanali Ashimov, who throughout his creative journey upheld the highest ideals of art, will forever remain in the memory of our people,” the telegram states.
As it was reported, legendary actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away on December 21 at the age of 88.