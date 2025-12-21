Legendary actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88
Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov died on December 21 at the age of 88, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Auezov Drama Theater.
Assanali Ashimov was born on May 8, 1937, in the Zhambyl Region. After graduating from a theater institute, he started his career at the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater and starred in numerous landmark films, including The End of the Ataman and Trans-Siberian Express. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Labor Hero of Kazakhstan
Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanov, playing the role of Kenzhetai. His screen partner was Gulfairus Ismailova, who later became a renowned theater actress.
After appearing in several minor roles, Ashimov gained recognition as a treacherous Bekezhan in the film drama based on the Kazakh epic Kyz-Zhibek, directed by Sultan-Akhmet Khodzhikov in 1970.
Around the same period, he was cast in the lead role in Shaken Aimanov’s film The End of the Ataman, directed by Andrei Mikhalkov-Konchalovsky. The film became a major success, attracting around 30 million viewers in 1972 alone. It later grew into a tetralogy about Secret Service Agenct Chadyarov - a role that became Ashimov’s signature one.