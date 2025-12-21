Legendary actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88

Assanali Ashimov was born on May 8, 1937, in the Zhambyl Region. After graduating from a theater institute, he started his career at the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater and starred in numerous landmark films, including The End of the Ataman and Trans-Siberian Express. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Labor Hero of Kazakhstan

Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanov, playing the role of Kenzhetai. His screen partner was Gulfairus Ismailova, who later became a renowned theater actress.

After appearing in several minor roles, Ashimov gained recognition as a treacherous Bekezhan in the film drama based on the Kazakh epic Kyz-Zhibek, directed by Sultan-Akhmet Khodzhikov in 1970.

Around the same period, he was cast in the lead role in Shaken Aimanov’s film The End of the Ataman, directed by Andrei Mikhalkov-Konchalovsky. The film became a major success, attracting around 30 million viewers in 1972 alone. It later grew into a tetralogy about Secret Service Agenct Chadyarov - a role that became Ashimov’s signature one.