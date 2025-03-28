EN
    Bridge condition inspected after quake in Zhambyl region

    13:00, 28 March 2025

    Following the earthquake in the Zhambyl region, no damage has been discovered in artificial structures after inspection, Kazinform News Agency cites QazAvtoJol.

    Photo credit: QazAvtoJol

    "Upon receiving report about the earthquake that occurred in the Zhambyl region, road workers conducted a visual inspection of the infrastructure in the potentially affected zone. Specifically, they checked the condition of five transport interchanges, two railway overpasses, and three bridges in the Merke and Ryskulov districts, ensuring the safety of vehicle traffic," the company said in a statement.

    The earthquake occurred in the early hours of March 28, with the highest intensity recorded in the village of Merke (Merke district) at a magnitude of 5, and in the village of Kulan (Ryskulov district) at a magnitude of 4 (on the MPV scale).

    Photo credit: QazAvtoJol

    As reported earlier, several buildings were slightly damaged in Ryskulov and Merke districts in the Zhambyl region as a result of the quake.

