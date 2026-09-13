BRICS seeks closer cooperation with partner countries at New Delhi summit

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously on Saturday, recognized partner countries’ contributions and encouraged broader participation in joint initiatives in areas of shared interest.

The document set out a commitment to partnerships that support development and deliver mutual benefits. It also linked closer engagement with emerging markets and developing countries to stronger international cooperation.

Representatives from Kazakhstan joined leaders and senior officials from BRICS members and other partner countries for Sunday’s open session. Discussions focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability in support of inclusive global growth.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the two-day gathering. Attendees included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

BRICS has expanded beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A separate partner framework includes Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The New Delhi meeting was the group’s 18th leaders’ summit, following last year’s gathering in Rio de Janeiro. China is scheduled to host the next summit.

Earlier, Qazinform reported BRICS leaders adopted a declaration in New Delhi addressing threats to civilian infrastructure and disruptions to trade and energy supplies amid tensions in the Middle East.