BRICS declaration links Middle East security with trade and energy

Approved unanimously on Saturday, the document calls for cooperation to keep goods, supply chains and energy moving across borders. It also sets out the bloc’s positions on sanctions, tariffs, cross-border payments and artificial intelligence.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting the two-day summit, attended by leaders including China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian.

On regional security, the declaration urges restraint and warns against deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly nuclear facilities. Members expressed concern about escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The document also opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians and attempts to alter the geography or demographic composition of occupied Palestinian territory. It calls for an end to Israeli violence in Gaza, support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and full UN membership for Palestine.

Economic provisions include expanding cross-border payment channels outside Western systems and strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence. The declaration also expresses opposition to unilateral sanctions and tariffs.

Maritime security featured in discussions ahead of the summit. During talks with Pezeshkian on Friday, Modi raised freedom of navigation and the safety of crews traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. He also met Putin, with the two leaders agreeing to deepen bilateral ties.

The gathering brings together representatives from across the expanded bloc. South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia and Indonesia are represented by their leaders, while Brazil sent Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is representing the United Arab Emirates.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the heads of the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization are also attending.

The summit marks 20 years since Brazil, Russia, India and China established the grouping as BRIC. South Africa’s subsequent accession gave it the BRICS name, and further expansion has widened its membership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in India to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit.