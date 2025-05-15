BRICS countries approve Cerrado Declaration on sustainable tourism development

The event was headed by Minister of Tourism of Brazil Celso Sabino. The document was so named in honour of one of the largest natural biomes of the Republic and the second largest in Latin America after the Amazon – Cerrado.

The Cerrado Declaration was a significant event in the history of world tourism. The BRICS countries represent the largest economy, the largest consumer market and the largest tourism community. This document defines how our countries should build their tourism policies, Sabino emphasised.

The declaration identifies three priority areas for international cooperation in this field:

Regional Tourism Development. This includes improving infrastructure, expanding tourism offerings, and training personnel.

Promotion of sustainable and regenerative tourism. Suggests sharing experience, introducing green practices and supporting local communities.

Attracting digital nomads. It is recommended to simplify the visa regime, improve the quality of the Internet and create conditions for remote work.

During the event, the Brazilian minister also announced that at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belem, a separate day will be fully dedicated to the issue of sustainable tourism.

