Brent crude oil futures rise by 1.16% to USD109.26 per barrel

By 10:33 Moscow time, Brent accelerated its growth to 109.59 US dollars per barrel (+1.46%). At the same time, the price of WTI crude futures for May 2026 delivery rose by 0.83% to 95.26 US dollars per barrel.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that Brent crude futures were declining. According to trading data as of 05:35 Moscow time, Brent was down 1.74% at 106.13 US dollars per barrel.

To note, Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery surged past 112 US dollars per barrel on the London ICE exchange early Tuesday, marking the benchmark’s highest level since March 9, 2025.