Brent crude tops USD112 for the first time since last March

At 3:46 a.m. Moscow time (12:46 GMT), prices were up 8.21%, hitting 112 US dollars. By 3:50 a.m. Moscow time (12:50 GMT), gains eased slightly, with contracts trading at 111.84 US dollars per barrel, still up 8.06%.

As stated previously, oil prices climbed to their highest level since July 2022 on Sunday evening as the conflict involving Iran entered its third week and concerns mounted over disruptions to global energy supplies.