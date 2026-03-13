Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shared the images via Instagram stories.

Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

"I have prepared for you a series of photos of the beautiful Lake Balkhash taken from the ISS over the years," the cosmonaut posted.

Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

In the released photos, the lake is seen from Earth's orbit.

Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

Previously, Oleg Artemyev had also posted a video of the Caspian Sea captured from the ISS.

In July 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that specific measures must be taken to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources.