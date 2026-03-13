Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
17:18, 13 March 2026
Stunning photos of Lake Balkhash in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region have been captured from the International Space Station (ISS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shared the images via Instagram stories.
"I have prepared for you a series of photos of the beautiful Lake Balkhash taken from the ISS over the years," the cosmonaut posted.
In the released photos, the lake is seen from Earth's orbit.
Previously, Oleg Artemyev had also posted a video of the Caspian Sea captured from the ISS.
In July 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that specific measures must be taken to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources.