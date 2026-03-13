EN
    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space

    17:18, 13 March 2026

    Stunning photos of Lake Balkhash in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region have been captured from the International Space Station (ISS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

    Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shared the images via Instagram stories.

    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

    "I have prepared for you a series of photos of the beautiful Lake Balkhash taken from the ISS over the years," the cosmonaut posted.

    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

    In the released photos, the lake is seen from Earth's orbit.

    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/
    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/
    Breathtaking images of Lake Balkhash captured from space
    Photo source: instagram.com/olegmks/

    Previously, Oleg Artemyev had also posted a video of the Caspian Sea captured from the ISS.

    In July 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that specific measures must be taken to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources.

    Lake Balkhash Space Video Nature Kazakhstan Environment Ecology Science Karaganda region
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
