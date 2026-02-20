Breaking the glass ceiling: Kyrgyzstan sets quotas for women in public office

It is reported that the document aims not only to create a reserve of personnel for filling certain political state and municipal positions, but also to create stable and institutional conditions for ensuring a wider participation of women in the state and municipal administration system, combining the principles of equal opportunities and fair competition in the work of the personnel potential of the state and municipal service.

It was noted that the following tasks will be implemented within the framework of the creation of a reserve of personnel for filling certain political state and municipal positions and their operation:

Introduction of a quota system – ensuring no more than 70 percent representation of people of the same sex;

Ensuring gender balance – giving preferential rights to candidates of the sexes underrepresented in the reserve of personnel;

Introduction of a professional development system and creation of conditions for equal access of women leaders to managerial positions in the state and municipal service, reducing barriers based on traditional gender stereotypes.

According to the decree, the expected results by the end of 2027 are as follows. It states that at least 30% of candidates in the reserve of managerial personnel must be women.

And women holding managerial positions in all state and municipal government bodies must make up at least 20%. It is noted that this indicator should reach 30% by 2030.

The decree will enter into force ten days after the date of signing.

