Kazakhstan, UN Women Office tackle gender equality priorities

During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of cooperation related to gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as the reform and further strengthening of the role of the United Nations.

The Kazakh diplomat reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to ensuring gender equality and advancing the empowerment of women and informed about the preservation of the 30 percent quota for women, youth, and persons with special life needs in the context of the upcoming parliamentary reform.

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev also noted the existing opportunities in Kazakhstan to promote the gender agenda, including in the context of the functioning of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, which serves as a platform for coordinating efforts and implementing joint initiatives at the national and regional levels.

Geren Gures highlighted the active efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan to implement the key provisions of international agreements in the field of protecting the rights of women and girls.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen their partnership and further develop cooperation in priority areas within the framework of the international and national agendas.