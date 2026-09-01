Brazil’s beauty market set to reach $27.3bn in 2026 as technology advances

Brazil is currently the world’s third-largest consumer market for beauty and personal care products and services. The projections are included in the 2026 Beauty Trends Report, which analyses consumer behaviour and developments observed at major industry events to identify trends expected to shape the sector.

The report identifies 10 key trends: integrated beauty and overall wellbeing; the science of care; smart multifunctionality; practical sustainability and genuine purpose; longevity, prevention and a broader approach to anti-ageing; inclusion, and real beauty; targeted personalisation; immersive and playful experiences; co-creation, content and influencer culture; and technology and digitalisation throughout the beauty journey.

The study points to a shift in how consumers engage with the sector. While aesthetic results remain important, they are increasingly considered alongside wellbeing, individual routines, personal values and consumers’ specific needs.

The report also highlights the growing role of the science of care, including more advanced hair treatments and dermocosmetic products. Interest in longevity, prevention and broader approaches to ageing is also increasing.

Sustainability is another factor expected to influence consumer decisions. The report describes a shift towards conscious beauty, involving practical environmental measures and greater attention to the purpose associated with products.

Inclusion, diversity and the appreciation of real beauty are also gaining importance as the sector responds to a more diverse consumer base seeking solutions adapted to individual characteristics.

The study further identifies the expansion of immersive and playful experiences and a culture of collaboration in which consumers, content creators, influencers and brands participate in the development and promotion of products.

Earlier, it was reported that the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched a business mission to Southern Africa between 26 August and 2 September 2026.