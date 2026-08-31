Brazil launches mission to boost trade with southern African countries

The project aims to strengthen trade relations, expand the presence of Brazilian companies in strategic markets across the African continent and attract investment. The itinerary includes visits to South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, and Ethiopia.

As the source points out, the initiative is part of a broader direction in Brazilian foreign policy towards closer ties with Africa. By linking the diplomatic agenda to commercial development and business generation, the initiative reinforces a strategy of South-South cooperation built up over recent years.

Bilateral trade with Brazil already totals US$23.7 billion, and, according to the agency, 5,309 export opportunities for Brazilian products have been identified on the continent, the majority of which are concentrated in machinery and equipment, chemicals and manufactured goods – a sign that Brazil’s export portfolio is seeking to move beyond commodities.

Brazil mainly exports agricultural and food products to Africa, such as sugar, maize, meat (poultry and beef) and soya, as well as iron ore and petroleum-based fuel oils, two of the most significant items on the export basket. In return, it imports strategic inputs from the continent, such as fertilisers and crude oil, which are essential for the country’s industry and agribusiness.

Earlier, it was reported Brazil had emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing destinations for international travellers, recording the fourth-largest increase in overseas visitor arrivals between 2019 and 2025.