Brazil's air passenger traffic rises 5.4% in first half of 2026

Domestic flights accounted for the largest share of passenger traffic, carrying 50.2 million travellers between January and June. International services transported 15 million passengers during the same period, highlighting sustained demand for air travel across the country.

In June, Brazilian airports handled 10.3 million passengers, including 8.1 million on domestic routes and 2.2 million on international flights. During the month, demand, measured by revenue passenger kilometres (RPK, the number of paying passengers multiplied by the distance travelled – ed.), increased by 0.2 per cent in the domestic market and 1 per cent on international routes.

Air transport capacity also expanded in June. According to official data, available seat kilometres rose by 3.3 per cent on domestic services and 2.3 per cent on international operations, reflecting continued growth in the sector's operating capacity.

Cargo transport likewise recorded positive results. Brazilian airports processed 673,600 tonnes of freight in the first six months of the year, up 1.4 per cent year on year. Of the total, 225,400 tonnes were transported within the domestic market, while 448,200 tonnes were handled on international routes. In June alone, cargo volumes reached 116,100 tonnes, an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported Brazil sets a new record for domestic air travel in the first five months of 2026.