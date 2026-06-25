Brazil sets new record for domestic air travel in first five months of 2026

The result represents the first time that domestic passenger traffic in Brazil has surpassed the 42 million mark in the first five months of a year. Air travel also reached a record level in May, when 8.31 million passengers flew within the country, exceeding the 8.16 million recorded in May 2025 and becoming the highest monthly figure since records began in 2000.

Minister of Tourism Gustavo Feliciano said the figures reflect the continued development of Brazil’s tourism sector and growing interest in domestic travel. He noted that increased passenger traffic supports economic activity across destinations throughout the country and contributes to employment and income generation in both large cities and smaller tourism centres.

According to Feliciano, the results are linked to ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure, promote domestic routes and improve access to travel opportunities. He added that the sector continues to play an important role in supporting economic development and regional connectivity.

International air travel also showed positive dynamics. Between January and May 2026, Brazil recorded 12.8 million international passengers, up 10 per cent from 11.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. In May alone, international passenger traffic reached 2.23 million, a 5 per cent increase year-on-year and the highest level ever registered for the month.

Earlier, it was reported Brazil tourism reaches a historic milestone with record jobs and soaring travel revenues.