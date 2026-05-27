Brazilian President undergoes preventive radiotherapy after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis

The medical team explained that after removal of the lesion, identified as basal cell carcinoma, they opted for “complementary treatment with preventive superficial radiotherapy.” Lula will continue his daily activities without restrictions while remaining under medical supervision.

Basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, is typically linked to chronic sun exposure and is considered low‑risk. Specialists have advised the 80‑year‑old leader to take preventive measures, including wearing a hat and using sunscreen, to reduce further exposure.

Earlier, at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings and warm wishes to President Lula da Silva and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.