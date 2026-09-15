Brazil, U.S. to hold new talks on tariffs in late September

Brazilian Development, Industry, Trade and Services Minister Marcio Elias Rosa said he is expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the G20 ministerial meeting to be held in the United States from Sep 30 to Oct 1.

"The conversation is open, and Brazil is willing to negotiate," Elias Rosa told reporters, adding that Brazil would defend the interests of its companies and workers while maintaining dialogue.

The new round follows the resumption of talks after an August phone call between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Elias Rosa said Brazil rejects what it sees as unjustified unilateral tariffs but does not intend to respond by closing its own economy or entering a trade war.

"Brazil believes in multilateralism, dialogue and negotiation. We will not abandon those principles," he said.

The United States currently applies additional tariffs on some Brazilian products, with the combined tariff rate reaching 37.5 percent under measures adopted through different trade investigations.

According to Brazil's Development, Industry, Trade and Services Ministry, the new U.S. measures affect 23.1 percent of Brazilian exports to the United States to varying degrees.

Brazilian exports to the United States totaled 17.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2026, down 13 percent from a year earlier, while the U.S. share of Brazil's exports fell to 9.4 percent, the lowest level since 19.

Earlier, the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on some Brazilian imports in July.