Brazil tourism reaches historic milestone with record jobs and soaring travel revenues

According to official labour market data, the tourism sector employed 2.41 million formal workers in April 2026, marking an increase of 77,000 jobs compared with the 2.33 million recorded in April 2025. The 3.31 per cent year-on-year rise underscores tourism’s growing contribution to employment, income generation and economic activity across the country.

Between January and April 2026, the industry generated a net 15,044 new formal jobs, while April alone delivered a positive employment balance of 3,538 positions.

Industry data also show that travel demand remained robust, with 9.71 million passenger departures booked through tourism operators during 2025. Domestic destinations accounted for the overwhelming majority of activity, generating 78 per cent of total sector revenues and attracting more than 7.1 million travellers.

The Northeast maintained its position as Brazil’s leading tourism region, capturing 39 per cent of industry revenues and 35 per cent of departures. The Southeast followed with 29 per cent, while the South accounted for 20 per cent, highlighting the geographical diversity of the country’s tourism market.

Brazil’s tourism expansion is also reflected in transport and visitor spending figures. During the first four months of 2026, domestic air travel reached a record 33.7 million passengers, up 6.5 per cent from 31.6 million during the same period in 2025.

Analysts note that the combination of rising domestic mobility, increasing international visitor spending and expanding corporate travel activity is strengthening tourism’s role as one of Brazil’s key economic growth engines. With employment, revenues and passenger volumes all reaching record levels, the sector is reinforcing its position as a major contributor to national development and regional prosperity.

Earlier, it was reported Brazil launches a national climate adaptation programme for the tourism sector.