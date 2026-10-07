Brazil to set up robotic surgery centres in every state

The expansion of the programme aims to make high-tech operations more accessible to patients in the public healthcare system.

The authorities plan to gradually equip hospitals in different regions of the country with the necessary equipment. At the same time, it will be necessary to train specialists, organise the work of medical institutions and establish the required infrastructure.

In robotic surgery, the surgeon controls the instruments using a special console. The system helps to perform movements with high precision and provides the surgeon with a magnified view of the surgical field. However, the robot does not replace the specialist – the surgeon controls all actions during the operation.

Earlier, it was reported that surgeons in Almaty performed Kazakhstan's first robotic operation to remove part of the stomach without a large surgical incision.