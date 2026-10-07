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    Brazil to set up robotic surgery centres in every state

    22:45, 7 October 2026

    Brazil plans to open at least one robotic surgery centre in every state, according to the country’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, TV BRICS reported.

    Brazil to set up robotic surgery centres in every state
    Photo credit: Magnific

    The expansion of the programme aims to make high-tech operations more accessible to patients in the public healthcare system.

    The authorities plan to gradually equip hospitals in different regions of the country with the necessary equipment. At the same time, it will be necessary to train specialists, organise the work of medical institutions and establish the required infrastructure.

    In robotic surgery, the surgeon controls the instruments using a special console. The system helps to perform movements with high precision and provides the surgeon with a magnified view of the surgical field. However, the robot does not replace the specialist – the surgeon controls all actions during the operation.

    Earlier, it was reported that surgeons in Almaty performed Kazakhstan's first robotic operation to remove part of the stomach without a large surgical incision.

     

    Brazil Latin America World News Healthcare
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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