Brazil steps up monitoring as loggerhead turtles reappear in urban bay

The initiative is working to better understand the behaviour of the endangered species while strengthening measures to protect marine biodiversity.

Since 2024, the project has intensified the systematic recording of turtle sightings, transforming previously anecdotal reports into structured scientific data. Increased observations within the bay have created new opportunities to study the species in conditions that differ from its typical oceanic habitat, reports Agência Brasil.

A key milestone was reached when researchers, in cooperation with artisanal fishers, tagged two turtles found inside traditional fishing enclosures. Experts highlighted that this marked an important step in expanding field research and improving knowledge of the species’ movements and adaptation patterns.

According to the source, the initiative seeks to determine why the turtles are appearing more frequently in the bay. Preliminary assumptions suggest that favourable feeding conditions may be attracting the animals, prompting further investigation into local ecosystems and resource availability.

The next phase of the programme will involve satellite tracking to map migration routes, measure the duration of stays, and identify key habitats. Experts noted the initiative also promotes collaboration with local communities, combining scientific research with public engagement to support long-term conservation goals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Tazy puppy births rose fourfold in two years.