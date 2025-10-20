Brazil ranks among world’s top ten tourism powerhouses for job creation

The report places Brazil ahead of major global tourism destinations, behind countries like China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. According to Brazil’s Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, the ranking reflects renewed international confidence in Brazil’s tourism potential, noting that government policies have strengthened the sector, attracted investment and made the country more competitive on the global stage.



Sabino also highlighted that the findings reinforce Brazil’s position as a sustainable and strategic destination. He added that the Ministry of Tourism is working to ensure that growth in the sector continues responsibly, promoting Brazilian destinations, cultural heritage and environmental preservation.



The ranking also noticed that Brazil’s tourism growth will remain strong over the next decade, with the country projected to be the ninth-largest creator of new tourism jobs between 2025 and 2035, adding over 1.5 million positions.



The report also forecasts that tourism will contribute around US$167.6 billion to Brazil’s GDP in 2025 and attract an estimated US$20 billion in capital investment by 2026.

As earlier reported, Brazil is set to welcome a record 9 million foreign visitors in 2025.





