2025 set to be second hottest year on record - EU climate analysts

The data was released on Monday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), which is implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) on behalf of the European Commission with funding from the EU.

The agency also reported that November 2025 ranked as the third-warmest globally, with unusually warmer-than-average temperatures recorded across Northern Canada and the Arctic Ocean. The month saw a series of extreme weather events, including destructive tropical cyclones in Southeast Asia that triggered catastrophic flooding and casualties.

C3S said global temperatures in November were 1.54°C (2.77 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and that the three-year average for 2023–2025 is on track to exceed 1.5°C (2.7°F) for the first time.

“These milestones reflect the accelerating pace of climate change. The only way to slow future warming is to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

As previously reported, severe floods, landslides, and storms have devastated parts of Asia, leaving widespread destruction as rescue operations continue across the region. Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have battered Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.