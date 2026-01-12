Brazil launches national programmes to cut emissions in maritime transport

Developed by the Ministry of Ports and Airports, the programmes aim to upgrade operational practices and strengthen the environmental sustainability of the country’s port infrastructure.

The new measures establish a framework for the decarbonisation of both ports and shipping. The ordinance outlines the governance structure for the programmes. Responsibility for developing port-related decarbonisation measures has been assigned to the National Secretariat of Ports, while the Secretariat of Waterways and Shipping will coordinate actions linked to maritime navigation.

The framework requires comprehensive monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions, including direct emissions, those associated with electricity use, heating, cooling or steam, as well as other indirect sources. According to the experts, these metrics will be used to define targets and assess progress in lowering emissions across the maritime sector.

Earlier in 2024, on UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), Brazil has announced plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 59-67 per cent by 2035 compared with 2005 levels, reducing annual emissions to between 850 million and 1.05 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

In support of these goals, Brazil’s Ministry of Transport has launched a programme targeting emissions from freight and passenger vehicles. The initiative provides a framework for reducing pollution in road transport, improving fuel efficiency, and advancing more sustainable transport solutions.

In addition, Brazil has reaffirmed its commitment to decarbonising civil aviation through an updated national action plan. Between 2003 and 2023, domestic fuel use rose by an average of 2.4 per cent per year, while passenger and cargo traffic increased by 4.35 per cent annually, indicating improved fuel efficiency.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazil had approved a climate plan to meet Paris Agreement targets.