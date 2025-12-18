Brazil approves climate plan to meet Paris Agreement targets

Approved by the Interministerial Committee on Climate Change, the plan guides implementation of Brazil's nationally determined contribution, which targets a 59-67 percent reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 compared with 2005 levels.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Marina Silva said the plan reflects national circumstances and seeks to align efforts by federal, state and local governments, the private sector, civil society and academia to promote sustainable and inclusive development.

The plan sets emissions targets for eight key sectors, including agriculture, land use, energy, industry, transport, cities and waste.

Brazil aims to cut emissions from 2.04 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 to 1.2 billion tons by 2030, and to between 850 million and 1.05 billion tons by 2035.

It also includes a strong adaptation component, with 16 sectoral plans covering areas such as public health, water resources, disaster risk management, food security and Indigenous peoples, featuring more than 300 targets and over 800 actions.

The climate plan was developed through a broad participatory process involving more than 24,000 people nationwide and will be reviewed every four years, with biennial evaluations to align with evolving climate science and international commitments.

