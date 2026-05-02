Brazil launches large-scale forest restoration system in Atlantic Forest

The initiative envisages the restoration of 15,000 hectares of degraded land in northern areas of Rio de Janeiro state. Activities will focus on protected areas and follow national environmental regulations aimed at preserving biodiversity.

According to the source, restoring the Atlantic Forest – one of the country’s most biodiverse ecosystems – will support climate stability, protect natural habitats, and contribute to regional development.

The programme is being implemented with the support of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). It forms part of the broader Forests Strategy, which integrates financial and technical tools to strengthen ecological restoration and the bioeconomy. Between 2023 and 2025, this initiative has mobilised around US$1.4 billion, with the potential to plant 280 million trees, create 70,000 jobs, and capture 54 million tonnes of carbon.

The project is also expected to generate more than 800 jobs, including positions in nurseries, seed collection, and forest maintenance.

In addition, the scarlet macaw has been recorded breeding in the Atlantic Forest for the first time in nearly 200 years. Environmental authorities note that the return of this species, which plays a key role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration, reflects positive trends in ecosystem recovery and biodiversity restoration.

Earlier, it was reported Brazil develops a new air quality sensor for indigenous territories.