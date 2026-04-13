Brazil develops new air quality sensor for indigenous territories

According to Brasil de Fato, the device measures temperature, humidity, and pollution levels every two minutes. It is capable of detecting the tiniest PM 2.5 particles (microscopic airborne particles, both solid and liquid, invisible to the naked eye – Ed.), which are ten times thinner than a human hair. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. In the long term, they can lead to the development of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



The equipment is low-cost and manufactured entirely domestically. Plans are in place to integrate air quality data with records of consultations at the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI) and the health monitoring system. Such analytics will help government bodies update existing health programmes.



IPAM researcher Filipe Viegas Arruda, who is responsible for the development, notes that the equipment helps to obtain objective data on air quality in the region. Unlike large cities, where the main source of pollution is cars, in the Amazon, air quality is influenced by natural processes.



There are currently around 570 air quality monitoring stations operating in Brazil, 12 of which are located on indigenous territories.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazil had launched the national climate adaptation programme for tourism sector.